Focus on offshore farming using bigger cages, says Union Minister 

August 31, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KOCHI

Offshore cage farming using bigger cages is the focus for India as the country tries to expand the mariculture sector, said Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. He was speaking during his visit to Vizhinjam Regional Centre of the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, said a press release here.

Cage fish farming is to be expanded to offshore waters with better cage designs having a size of 30 diameters or more that can accommodate lakhs of juveniles, the Union Minister said. Cage farming is now undertaken in nearshore waters using six-diameter cages.

The Minister said that CMFRI should spearhead research and development efforts in creating these advanced cages. “This is expected to significantly boost mariculture production in the country,” the Minister said.

The Minister also urged CMFRI to expand seed production technologies for finfishes to all coastal States utilising the public-private-partnership mode. This will help address seed constraints and make available the required seeds to fish farmers all over the country.

The Minister indicated that the Central government would soon come up with a Mariculture Leasing Policy to ensure the sustainable use of mariculture resources. “This will ensure that mariculture operations are located in suitable areas and they do not cause environmental damage,” he added.

Mr. Rupala also underscored the untapped potential for pearl oyster production urging CMFRI to take a proactive role in scaling up its production. Acknowledging the critical role of hatchery technologies in supporting large-scale pearl oyster production, he emphasized the necessity of research and innovation in this area.

The Union Minister also referred to the prospects of marine ornamental fishery. He said effective marketing avenues should be developed for marine ornamentals. The Union Minister was accompanied by L. Murugan, Hon’ble Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External and Parliamentary Affairs.