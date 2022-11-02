Focus on Kerala International Centre, waste management in draft Kochi master plan

ADVERTISEMENT

The draft master plan for Kochi has proposed a Kerala International Centre at Willingdon Island, decentralised waste treatment units, and development of a few commercial places as mixed-use zones.

Urban planners had identified the Kochi Corporation area as the best location for setting up the centre. They tentatively identified the location at the southern part of Willingdon Island in the holding owned by the Cochin Port Authority (CPA).

A feasibility study and master plan for the project along with social and environmental impact studies needs to be conducted to develop the project in a sustainable manner. Pneumatic structures and geodesic domes, which can be pre-fabricated and assembled on site, shall be encouraged to avoid environmental issues. The centre can host trade fairs, expos, and exhibitions, it was proposed.

Waste management

The draft vision document, which has assessed the development needs of the city till 2040, has put forth suggestions for managing solid and liquid waste generated in the city. Decentralised waste management plan was given the thrust in the solid waste management sector.

The document suggested treating half of the solid waste generated at source and leaving the remaining half for the civic body to manage. The waste to be treated by the civic body shall be shared between waste treatment facility at Brahmapuram and the plants with aerated windrow composting that has to be set up at seven locations. The proposed locations for the project are at Mundamveli, Manapatti Parambu, Ravipuram, Shastry Nagar, Edappally, Thuthiyoor, and Elamakkara.

Public comfort stations

For liquid waste management, treatment plants have been proposed at Muttar, Vennala, Perandoor, and Elamkulam. Small-scale plants shall also be set up at Kaloor Market, Edakochi, and Rameswaram, it was proposed. The vision document suggests the setting up of public comfort stations at areas with high footfall and land uses that result in convergence of people.

Mixed-use zones

The development of a few commercial places as mixed-use zones have also been proposed. The planners suggested infrastructure upgradation in these areas by providing parking spaces with warehousing facilities, hawking plazas, truck parking facilities, and parking plazas. The 13 areas that shall be developed as mixed zones include the city junctions at Thoppumpady, Palluruthy, Kacheripady, Pallimuku, Kaloor, Kadavanthra, Vyttila, Petta, Vennala, Pipeline Palarivattom, Edappally, Vaduthala, and Kunnumpuram.