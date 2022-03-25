Focus on infra, academic plans in Sanskrit varsity budget

₹158.39-crore outlay has a deficit of ₹23.9 crore

Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit on Friday approved the budget for 2022-23, focussing on infrastructure and academic development plans.

The budget envisages an income of ₹134.43 crore and expenditure of ₹158.39 crore. The syndicate of the varsity decided to tackle the deficit of ₹23.9 crore by working out various measures.

Some of the proposed projects include the third phase construction of the Fine Arts block; Pareeksha Bhavan; new buildings for Ayurveda department at the Ettumanoor regional centre: and Vedanta Research Centre, Chattambi Swami Chair at the Panmana regional centre.

The budget has recommended elevating regional centres as research centres and digitalisation of the library, according to an official release.

The syndicate also decided to hold the entrance exam for the postgraduate programmes for the new academic year in May.