Focus on ‘green corridor’ project

With development of Thammanam-Pullepady road as an arterial road caught in red tape and the inordinate delay by the Public Works Department (PWD) in taking it over from the Kochi Corporation, the civic body has turned its attention on the 2.5-km-long ‘green corridor’ proposed between Ernakulam Town (North) and Junction (South) railway stations.

Sources in the civic body said that its council passed a second resolution expressing willingness to hand over the road to PWD, in 2019. The PWD was reluctant to take over the road and widen it, possibly due to shortage of funds for the over ₹200-crore project.

Entrapped between the busy road and whatever remains in their possession are a few dozen people who surrendered their land free of cost to the corporation to convert the road into four-lane road.

French aid

“With the PWD and the government dilly-dallying on taking over the road, we have prioritised the ‘green corridor’ proposed between the two railway stations, for which French financial assistance can be availed,” sources said. The 2.50-km-long corridor that has been mooted parallel to the tracks that link the two railway stations has been envisaged as a pedestrian-friendly walkway, where only electric buggies and bicycles will be permitted. This will halve the 4.8-km road distance between the two railway stations.

Land acquisition will be minimal since land owned by the Railway and the Kochi Corporation is available, except for a small stretch in Kaloor.