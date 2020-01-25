Focus on advancements in urologic surgery

The ongoing national conference of the Urological Society of India (USICON 2020) on its second day had special focus on the technological advancements in urologic surgery procedures.
Outlining the development of minimally invasive urologic surgical procedures employing 3D imaging and robotic laparoscopic techniques, Dr. Vinod K.V., organising secretary, said technological advancements assured a gradual replacement of invasive or open surgeries.
Dr. George P. Abraham, organising chairman, said the meet deliberated on diagnosis, treatment and management of a large spectrum of urologic diseases.
The four-day conference, hosted by the Urological Association of Kerala, was inaugurated on Thursday by urologist Roy Chaly. It is being attended by around 2,500 delegates from across the country and abroad.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.