Focus on advancements in urologic surgery

The ongoing national conference of the Urological Society of India (USICON 2020) on its second day had special focus on the technological advancements in urologic surgery procedures.

Outlining the development of minimally invasive urologic surgical procedures employing 3D imaging and robotic laparoscopic techniques, Dr. Vinod K.V., organising secretary, said technological advancements assured a gradual replacement of invasive or open surgeries.

Dr. George P. Abraham, organising chairman, said the meet deliberated on diagnosis, treatment and management of a large spectrum of urologic diseases.

The four-day conference, hosted by the Urological Association of Kerala, was inaugurated on Thursday by urologist Roy Chaly. It is being attended by around 2,500 delegates from across the country and abroad.