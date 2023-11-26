Focus now on providing adequate treatment to the injured: Collector

November 26, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - KOCHI

Speaking to the media at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Ernakulam, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh said the focus right now was on providing adequate treatment to the injured in the Cusat stampede admitted to various hospitals in the city.

Two remained critical at Aster Medcity, while two of the injured were at the MCH, he said.

Health Minister Veena George said a medical board would meet on Saturday night at the MCH to take stock of the situation. At the time of filing this report, around 10.30 p.m., there were 31 persons under treatment at the ward at the MCH, two were in the ICU, and one in the casualty. Eighteen remained admitted to Kinder Hospital, while two were at Aster Medcity.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.