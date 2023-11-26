ADVERTISEMENT

Focus now on providing adequate treatment to the injured: Collector

November 26, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Speaking to the media at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Ernakulam, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh said the focus right now was on providing adequate treatment to the injured in the Cusat stampede admitted to various hospitals in the city.

Two remained critical at Aster Medcity, while two of the injured were at the MCH, he said.

Health Minister Veena George said a medical board would meet on Saturday night at the MCH to take stock of the situation. At the time of filing this report, around 10.30 p.m., there were 31 persons under treatment at the ward at the MCH, two were in the ICU, and one in the casualty. Eighteen remained admitted to Kinder Hospital, while two were at Aster Medcity.

