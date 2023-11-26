HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Focus now on providing adequate treatment to the injured: Collector

November 26, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Speaking to the media at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Ernakulam, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh said the focus right now was on providing adequate treatment to the injured in the Cusat stampede admitted to various hospitals in the city.

Two remained critical at Aster Medcity, while two of the injured were at the MCH, he said.

Health Minister Veena George said a medical board would meet on Saturday night at the MCH to take stock of the situation. At the time of filing this report, around 10.30 p.m., there were 31 persons under treatment at the ward at the MCH, two were in the ICU, and one in the casualty. Eighteen remained admitted to Kinder Hospital, while two were at Aster Medcity.

ALSO READ
Four students dead in stampede at tech festival in Cochin University of Science and Technology
ALSO READ
A musical nite that ended on a tragic note
Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / death / universities and colleges

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.