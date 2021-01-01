Flyovers to be commissioned on January 9

Protest over denial of permission for ambulances on flyovers

The six-lane flyovers at Vyttila and Kundannoor will be opened to traffic on January 9 by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

This follows completion of load test over both the structures and their report being submitted to the government, said a press release.

V4Kerala protest

Meanwhile, the police restrained activists of V4Kerala from opening the Vyttila flyover to motorists on Thursday evening. The activists expressed outrage at the government for not permitting even ambulances on the flyovers whose work got over a month ago, despite massive traffic hold-ups at the junction. They termed the inordinate delay in opening the flyovers as unpardonable. The formal inauguration could be done any day later on, party leaders said.

Nipun Cherian, founder-leader of the party, termed as inhuman the police preventing them from opening the structure to even ambulances that were caught in traffic snarls on Thursday evening.

The deadline to complete work on the Vyttila flyover expired in May 2019, while that for the Kundannoor flyover was March 2020.