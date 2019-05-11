Flyover repair work likely to be over by May-end

A team of PWD chief engineers assisting the structural engineering team from IIT-Chennai, which is supervising the ongoing repair work on the damaged Palarivattom flyover, visited the structure on Thursday.

The team members expressed confidence that the work, including resurfacing the flyover and replacement of expansion joints, could be completed by the end of May. The work on reinforcing the flyover will be taken up after the monsoon over a three-month period. The design and other details of the repair work are being worked out, a senior PWD official said.

The flyover, which was constructed by Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Limited (RBDCK), developed cracks and huge potholes within two years of its commissioning. Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran had alleged apathy on the part of RBDCK and KITCO, the project consultant, apart from inferior construction practices adopted by RDS Constructions, the contractor, incurring widespread damage.

A VACB probe is under way to unearth corruption or malpractices, if any, in the construction process.