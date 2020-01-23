Flyover load test: HC adjourns hearing on plea to name agency

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday adjourned to February 5 hearing on a petition filed by RDS Projects Limited, seeking to appoint an expert agency as directed by the High Court to conduct load test on the Palarivattom flyover.

The order was issued by the Bench comprising Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Shaji P. Chali.

The Bench had earlier directed the State Government to get the load test done by a qualified agency in three months and file a statement after the test along with a report on it. It had ordered RDS Project Limited to bear the entire expenses of the test.

Though the counsel for RDS Projects Limited had sought an interim directive to appoint an agency, the court declined to issue an order.

SLP pending

When the petition was taken up for hearing, State Attorney K.V. Sohan opposed the company’s plea, contending that a special leave petition (SLP) filed by the Government against the High Court judgment was pending before the Supreme Court. He also submitted that the two-month deadline given by the Bench to implement its directive would end only on February 20. There is sufficient time to get the load test done. He also pointed out that the Government could get the load test conducted in a time-bound manner as it had experience in the implosion of Maradu flats within the time frame set by the apex court.

S. Sreekumar, senior counsel for the petitioner, submitted that more than one-and-a-half months had passed since the High Court asked the Government to conduct the load test.

The flyover has remained closed for long. With the Government sleeping over the court directive, the public is bearing the brunt. Therefore, it is essential that the High Court issue a directive to appoint an expert agency to conduct the load test at the cost of the petitioner.

During the hearing, the Bench pointed out that as the Supreme Court had not stayed the High Court verdict, it could issue a directive to engage an expert agency. However, the State Attorney took exception to the suggestion and contended that it had time till February 20 to implement the directive. Therefore, there was no need for issuing an interim directive.