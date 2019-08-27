Flyover fiasco: VACB quizzes RDS Projects chief

The district unit of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) , which is probing the alleged irregularities that led to the Palarivattom flyover suffering cracks within two years of its commissioning, interrogated Sumit Goyal, the managing director of RDS Projects Limited, which constructed the structure, here on Monday.

The VACB had questioned former Minister for Public Works V.K. Ebrahim Kunju a week ago. Mr. Goyal, who heads the New Delhi-based construction company, arrived at the VACB office here in the morning, heeding to a notice issued to him. His statement was recorded for over five hours.

The Vigilance team had carried out search at the office of RDS Projects over two months ago and seized documents pertaining to the flyover construction.

To be questioned further

Mr. Goyal might be questioned further, based on breakthroughs made in the probe. The VACB had registered a case after a preliminary probe unearthed prima facie evidence of corruption and slack supervision of the construction.

The VACB posed questions to Mr. Goyal to cross-check the evidence that the agency had collected. Based on the evidence, the VACB will take a call on proceeding further with the case, including arresting officials of RBDCK, which built the flyover, KITCO, which was the project consultant, and RDS Projects, which readied the design and executed the project.

Rampant malpractice

The alleged irregularities and malpractice included inadequate use of cement and steel in the construction and adoption of an unproven design.

This led to cracks on almost all girders and pier caps. While an initial study report by structural engineering experts from IIT-Chennai recommended the rehabilitation of the structure using carbon-fibre wrapping, a team led by Metroman E. Sreedharan had recommended pulling down of severely-damaged girders and recasting them.

IIT report

The IIT team, which was scheduled to submit a detailed report on the flyover to the State government on Monday, has postponed it, citing need for further consultations, it is learnt. Vehicles are barred on the flyover, ever since it was closed for repair work in May. This has led to serpentine snarls of vehicles along NH Bypass and also on Civil Line Road.