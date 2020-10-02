Kochi

Flying squads register 44 cases

Two flying squads led by Kanayannur tahsildar Beena P. Anand and tahsildar (LR) Rani P. Eldho conducted searches to spot COVID-19 protocol violations and 44 cases were registered against violators on Thursday.

The searches, conducted along with police officers, were held in areas under the Ernakulam Central police station.

Thirty-three of the cases were for not maintaining social distancing, 10 for not wearing masks and a case against a shop for not adhering to the restrictions.

The searches were held between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. District Collector S. Suhas said the searches would be intensified in the coming days.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 2, 2020 1:07:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/flying-squads-register-44-cases/article32748435.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story