Flotsam a nightmare for cleaning staff at Fort Kochi beach

Kochi

05 November 2020 01:34 IST

Fort Kochi beach being spruced up ahead of its reopening

Flotsam and African hyacinth piling up along the Fort Kochi beach in large volumes on a daily basis continues to pose a major headache even as a cleaning campaign is under way on a war footing to clear the beach of garbage ahead of its expected reopening by November 15.

The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) and the Heritage Society have jointly deployed 22 Kudumbashree members for cleaning the beach after postponing its post-lockdown reopening originally scheduled for November 1.

“We have additionally deployed three men to clear flotsam alone that continues to get washed ashore in large quantities. All sorts of garbage dumped in Vembanad Lake seem to get washed up on the beach. We will have to find a long-term technical solution to the problem, discussions for which are under way informally,” said S. Vijayakumar, secretary, DTPC, Ernakulam. Flotsam has emerged as the biggest nightmare for cleaning staff as the more they clean it up, the more they get washed ashore. Thermocol, chappals, leather waste from shoemaking and bottles primarily dominate flotsam.

Excavator

“The volume is so much that it warrants deploying even an excavator on a daily basis whereas the women workers have to fall back on the archaic method of physically collecting them in sacks and dumping them at the disposal point at Vasco Da Gama Square. Our demand for an incinerator or at least a tricycle over the years has gone unheeded while latently we have been allocated a wheelbarrow, which is of little use,” said Sunita Babu, beach cleaning supervisor. The cleaning staff is deployed between 7 a.m. and 12 noon of which the first one hour alone is dedicated to the immediate beach. Compared to the volume of waste getting washed ashore, that time is hardly adequate, they complain.

Voluntary service

Meanwhile, the Clean Fort Kochi Foundation is planning to resume its weekly voluntary service of beach cleaning after having suspended it in March just before the lockdown. The foundation had launched its much-appreciated venture nearly four years ago with popular support, including from college students, when they cleaned up the beach every Saturday. Previously, it used to get support from homestays and restaurants in the area but with the pandemic hitting hard the hospitality industry, the foundation will probably have to work out alternative sources.

“We will definitely resume it sooner rather than later as we firmly believe that the upkeep of the beach would not be possible without the participation of citizens as local bodies and agencies have their limitations. In fact, if we get the right support, we are even open to looking beyond the beach and cleaning even the larger heritage town of Fort Kochi,” said Mohammed Irfan, a core member of the foundation.