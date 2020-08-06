Floods hit Chellanam, again

After a gap of more than three weeks, once again flooding brought misery to the people of the coastal village of Chellanam, already under a COVID-19 lockdown.
According to residents in the village, 10 houses sustained serious damage and some of them are no longer inhabitable, having turned into a heap of dirt and damaged walls and roof as heavy waves washed over the seawall in several places from about 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Antony Joseph, a fisherman, who has been out of job for the past three months, was in tears describing how his house in Saudi, near Mundamveli, came tumbling down after high waves hit its walls repeatedly. “We are seeking shelter in the parish hall of the Saudi church tonight,” he said.
Babu George in Bazaar area, another part of Chellanam seriously affected by Thursday’s high tide and flooding, said that at least a dozen houses had been damaged. Repeated waves brought loads of sleet into scores of houses along the coastal area on Thursday in the high tide that started about 11 a.m. and lasted up to 4.30 p.m.
The villagers were unable to take any pre-emptive measures against flooding because of the lockdown and most have complained against the official apathy to their plight.
‘Steps taken’
All steps had been taken to rush emergency help to areas in Ernakulam district that are vulnerable to flooding, landslips and other natural disasters, said District Collector S. Suhas in a press release. Measures have also been taken to open camps if needed.
In Chellanam, steps were under way to ensure smooth flow of water that entered canals, said the release.
