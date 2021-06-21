Flooding in parts of Ernakulam due to non-removal of bund near Vallarpadam rail bridge, finds report

Structure to be demolished, construction debris to be removed to ensure smooth flow of water

Areas such as Kalamassery, Eloor, Aluva and Mupathadam often encountered flooding due to the non-removal of a temporary bund built in 2009, as part of building the rail link to the Vallarpadam container transshipment terminal, and the accumulation of construction debris, as per a study report submitted by the Irrigation Department, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said.

Steps will be taken to demolish the bund and remove construction debris and slush that subsequently accumulated in the area, following a meeting to be held with officials of the Cochin Port Trust, DP World and Afcons Infrastructure (the contracting firm that built the rail bridge). They will be made partners in the initiative to clear the bund and other obstructions to water flow.

Mr. Rajeeve had instructed the executive engineer of the Irrigation Department to inspect the area and submit a report. The Social Welfare Action Society and many other organisations had submitted complaints about the temporary bund across the backwaters near Vaduthala causing flooding in many areas, including municipalities, by stifling the smooth flow of water at the area where the Periyar meets the backwaters.

The bund on either side of the railway overbridge’s piers affected water flow up to a distance of 1 km. It further led to sand, slush and even garbage accumulating and blocking the waterbody. Subsequently, fishers and others could only use the space between three pillars of the bridge, with gap in between 17 others remaining choked because of the bund, said Mr. Rajeeve.

The bund, slush and other obstacles spread over a 780-m-wide area would have to be removed and deposited in nearby isles. It will also help the Port Trust’s dredging efforts. The contracting firm had assured the High Court that it would remove the temporary bund and debris from the area. The District Collector will take follow-up action in this regard.