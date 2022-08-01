Flooding in Kochi: Kerala High Court asks civic body to monitor situation

August 01, 2022 20:13 IST

District Collector directed to file a report and suggest remedial measures

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Kochi Corporation to constantly monitor inundated parts of the city, adopt remedial measures as and when necessary, and file a report before the court.

Justice Devan Ramachandran directed the District Collector to keep an overview of the situation and ensure that sufficient personnel were deployed and deputed to avoid a situation like the one witnessed on Monday.

The court directed the Collector to file a report based on the experiences of the next few days and suggest remedial measures. The directives were issued when a case relating to the flooding of city roads came up for hearing. The court also directed the Operation Breakthrough team, headed by the superintending engineer of Minor Irrigation, to keep Perandoor and other canals clean and open.

The court said officials of the District Disaster Management Authority and the Kochi Corporation must ensure that all measures were taken and completed on a war footing so that heavy rain would not cause deleterious consequences in the next one or two days. Wherever drains were to be cleared and inlets kept open, action should be taken and the Corporation should depute enough persons to accomplish it.

The court asked Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML)to inspect the roads they had rejuvenated and file a report before the court as to whether the drainage inlets required to be modified so as to allow more water to flow in or would have to be protected by sufficient gratings.

The court said the fact remained that the city witnessed vast flooding in the morning. If the canals were readied to receive the rain, the problem lay with the internal drainage system of the city. It was brought to the notice of the court that on some of the roads, water was not flowing into the drain because the inlets were either broken or were too small.

Counsel for the Kochi Corporation submitted that pre-monsoon cleaning work had been completed and drains were readied to receive the rain.

The High Court on Monday started its sitting at 11 a.m., instead of the usual 10.15 a.m. as many lawyers were not able to make it to the court on time due to the heavy downpour. The Registrar (Judicial) said in a notice that the time schedule was changed due to waterlogging and traffic blocks in the city.