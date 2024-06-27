Flooding hits houses in Chellanam, Edvanakkad

Hundreds of houses in Chellanam and Edavanakkad in Ernakulam continued to bear the brunt of rough weather conditions and heavy rain that triggered flooding and large-scale sea incursion at Kannamaly, Cheriyakadavu, Saudi, and Manassery near Fort Kochi and in Edavanakkad panchayat, north of Puthuvype, on June 27 (Thursday).

Flooding is more intense in the Kannamaly area extending up to the Beach Road where sea is flowing freely onto the shores and into homes. According to V.T. Sebastian from Chellanam, residents continue to occupy inundated homes despite the high tide. A group led by him has been calling for a permanent solution to sea erosion for the segment between Kannamaly and Fort Kochi for a while now.

Mallika Anchuthaikkal, 68, has seen the sea change its nature over the past several decades. She lives close to Aniyil beach in Edavanakkad, a little of which is now left after the last few days of sea incursion and flooding. She said that she had lost her house during the Tsunami in 2004. Several of her neighbours had already packed up and left in the midst of continuous threat from the sea, she added.

The situation at Pazhangad beach, north of Aniyil, was no better, said M.D. Jibin, a fisherman, who spoke about the precarious situation for hundreds of families. At least 300 families were hit by flooding on Wednesday, said V.K. Iqbal, vice president of Edvanakkad panchayat. He said most houses on the western side of the road at Aniyil and neighbouring areas had been affected.

The situation was grimmer in Chellanam, where at least 5,000 people have been hit by flooding, said Mr. Sebastian. He pointed out that they did not want to move to safer grounds as the camps would have little facilities like drinking water, clean bathrooms, and food.

Along with homes, people’s livelihoods have also been affected. Anish Aramcheri near Edvanakkad had witnessed fish farms in the area being flooded during the high tide on Wednesday.

Angry residents of Edvanakkad blocked the road between Vypeen and Munambam from 8 a.m. on Wednesday protesting against the alleged failure of authorities to address the recurring issue of flooding. Mr. Jibi said the residents had been petitioning the authorities for nearly a decade now.

He added that the coastal highway, being planned close to the beach, would not withstand the increasing intensity of sea erosion. Sea wall to prevent sea incursion is a must for the entire segment from Vypeen, he said.

