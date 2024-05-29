GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Flooding: DCC to lay siege to Kochi Corporation office on June 1

Updated - May 29, 2024 09:13 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 09:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The District Congress Committee (DCC) will lay siege to the Kochi Corporation office on June 1 in protest against the alleged failure of the civic body and the State government in preventing flooding of the city and nearby areas.

Misery rains down on Kochi residents for second day running

A meeting held at the DCC office attributed the severe flooding in the initial showers itself to shortcomings in the execution of the Operation Breakthrough project, unscientific construction of drains, and the failure to carry out pre-monsoon works.

DCC president Mohammed Shiyas presided over the meeting. Hibi Eden, MP, and MLAs T.J. Vinod and K. Babu were present.

