Flooding, bad roads to get prominence in Corporation’s people’s plan projects

Mayor calls for proper planning as funds have to be utilised in nine months

Mayor M. Anilkumar on Saturday said resolving flooding and repairing dilapidated roads in the city would get prominence in the Kochi Corporation’s plan fund projects worth ₹224.74 crore for the 2022-23 financial year.

Replying to a debate in the Corporation council, Mr. Anilkumar said proper planning was needed as funds had to be utilised in nine months. Projects need to be evolved in time, and their progress should be reviewed every month. He sought the cooperation of council members for the effective utilisation of funds.

Mr. Anilkumar said prominence would be given to addressing flooding. A special committee will be constituted for the purpose. He added that inundation was serious on MG Road and Mullasserry Canal Road. Major roads in all divisions will be given a facelift, the Mayor informed.

Earlier, the council approved people’s plan projects for the ongoing fiscal. Around ₹30 crore, including spillover, has been allocated for building and repairing roads. A total of 985 projects with focus on women, youngsters, and the elderly were presented before the council.

Construction of turf (₹80 lakh), e-auto for women (₹74 lakh), vehicles for differently-abled (₹50 lakh), nutritious food to the elderly (₹1.50 crore), mobile lab for Kudumbashree workers (₹8 lakh), distribution of menstrual cups (₹4 lakh), prevention of lifestyle diseases among women (₹16 lakh), permanent fair for selling products of women entrepreneurs (₹18.75 lakh), and vehicles for women in palliative care sector (₹14.59 lakh) were among the major allocations.

Turfs eyeing youngsters will be set up spending ₹50 lakh and ₹30 lakh in divisions 9 and 10 respectively. The e-auto project will benefit 148 women. Of the auto worth ₹2.60 lakh, ₹80,000 will be grant, and the rest will be arranged through loans. Kits for nutritious food will be delivered at the doorstep of the elderly.

A permanent fair for the products of women entrepreneurs will be held alongside Samridhi Hotel. The products will be branded. In the first phase, 34 women in the palliative care will receive vehicles.