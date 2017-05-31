Flooded guest house greets CM in city

The heavy shower in the city on Tuesday presented some embarrassing moments to Kochi’s civic administration, as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who arrived in the city, had to walk through the pool of rain water that had flooded parts of the Ernakulam guest house.

Rain water had entered the lobby and areas near the reception of the building and the Chief Minister had to walk through the water to go to his room, said a staffer of the guest house.

Flooding was also reported from some parts of MG Road, KSRTC bus stand, Kalathiparambil Road and South Railway Station.

Mr. Vijayan inquired of Mayor Soumini Jain, who had come to “pay a courtesy visit,” about the waterlogging and sought to know whether the drains in the area had been cleared before the rains.

“I explained to the Chief Minister that the old guest house building was located at a lower ground level as the areas around it were raised during the construction of the new building,” she said.

“The areas behind the old structure were converted into a ramp, leaving the courtyard of the building at a much lower level. The courtyard and adjoining areas turn into a trough when it rains as the water from the upper elevation rushes to the area,” Ms. Jain said. If it rained during the high tide, it would take some time for the water to recede as the city lay below the sea level, and temporary waterlogging could occur.

During the high tide, the water level in the backwaters would be higher and draining of water from the low-lying city would be impossible, she said.

Facilities like petty and para engaged for pumping out water would become useless during the high tide as the pumped out water would rush back to the city area, she explained.