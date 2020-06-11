Flood scam: HC asksaccused to surrender

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed Anwar M.M. and his wife Kaulath Anwar, accused in the flood fund misappropriation case, to surrender before the investigating officer within ten days and to undergo interrogation.

The High Court ordered that after the interrogation, Kaulath shall be released on bail on executing a bond for ₹1 lakh. However, the High Court directed the police to produce Anwar before the court concerned on the same day of his surrender and asked the court to take up his bail petition and dispose of it on the same day.

The prosecution case is that first accused Vishnu Parsad, a clerk in CMDRF grievances cell of the Ernakulam District Collectorate, with an intention to misappropriate government fund conspired with other accused and by digital fraud sent ₹10,54,000 from the pool account of the District Collector to the account of Ayyanad Co-operative Bank, Vazhakala. Anwar withdrew ₹5 lakh from his account at Ayyanad bank.