Flood relief scam: HC reserves order on bail pleas

The Kerala High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on the anticipatory bail pleas of CPI(M) leader M.M Anwar and his wife Kaulath, both accused in a case relating to diversion of fund allotted for flood relief.
The petitioners had alleged that Vishnu, suspended section clerk in the Ernakulam Collectorate and an accused in the scam were the real culprits. According to Anwar and his wife, they were in no way involved in the fund misappropriation. They were made scapegoats by Vishnu and Mahesh, another accused in the case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.