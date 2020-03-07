Kochi

Flood relief scam: CPI(M) expels party workers

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] on Friday expelled its Thrikkakara East Local Committee members M.M. Anwar and M. Nidhin and party member Kaulath after they were arraigned as accused in a case of misappropriation of funds meant for flood relief.

Suspended

The party had suspended Mr. Anwar and Mr. Nidhin earlier. The district secretariat said it never brooked violation of the party’s ethos. Kaulath is Anwar’s wife and is a director of the Ayyanad Service Cooperative Bank.

