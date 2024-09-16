Flood prevention project in Kalamassery gets Cabinet nod

The State Cabinet has approved a ₹14.5-crore project to prevent flooding in areas near Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), including Pottachal, Parutheli, Alfia Nagar, Arafa Nagar, and Vidya Nagar in Kalamassery municipality. Named the Pottachal flood relief project, the work is expected to be completed in 18 months, said Industries Minister P. Rajeeve.

The project has been included in the Rebuild Kerala Initiative programme. The committee responsible for approving projects under the initiative had earlier cleared it, according to a communication released here.

The project was identified to address flooding issues following a mapping of the area initiated by the State government. The area has experienced frequent flooding for several years. The Department of Water Resources conducted the mapping under the guidance of the Industries Minister. The project includes building box culverts, widening the canal, and rebuilding the existing culvert. These measures aim to improve water flow and prevent stagnation during rainfall.

Water stagnation will be prevented by adjusting the height of the box culvert. The Pottachal canal has been encroached upon in several areas, reducing its width and impairing its ability to handle heavy water flow, especially during the rainy season. With areas like Pottachal and those near the Cusat being densely populated, effective flood prevention has become essential..

According to the plans, the project will widen and deepen the 107-metre canal to efficiently handle excess water flow. Mr. Rajeeve said that several meetings were held with stakeholders, including engineers and residents’ associations, before finalising the project. The widening of the canal has been a long-standing demand from residents to prevent flooding in their areas.

