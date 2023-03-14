Flood mitigation projects for Kochi to be cleared in a week

March 14, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The flood mitigation projects for Kochi will be cleared in a week. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The restoration of the Theravara-Perandoor canal, flood mitigation work at Kammattipadam, reconstruction of canals and drains, construction of drainage canal from South railway station to the Kochi backwaters, flood mitigation measures at High Court Junction, and connectivity of drains in the Kochi Corporation area are the projects that will be cleared.

The State government had formulated the Operation Breakthrough programme following the 2019 floods in the city. The first phase of the programme was implemented at a cost of ₹10 crore.

The government will also acquire modem machines for clearing drains. While one machine will be purchased using funds allocated for Operation Breakthrough, the other will be procured using funds meant for the Kochi Smart City programme.

The canal restoration work proposed by Kochi Metro Rail Limited will begin shortly. The District Collector and the Chief Secretary will monitor the programmes, said a communication from the government.

