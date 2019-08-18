Flood-hit fish farmers stare at an uncertain future

Fish farmers were among those who were severely hit by heavy rain and floods across the district over the last fortnight. From the loss of fish stocks to destruction of cages, farmers are ruing a repeat of losses in August 2018.

Citing a preliminary assessment of the situation, a Fisheries Department official said the calamity had caused extensive loss to aquaculture infrastructure, including breach of ponds and waterbodies and destruction of cages and nets.

However, a final figure will be arrived at on the basis of details being provided by farmers.

At the same time, the official expressed hope that the government would come forward to support farmers.

Shibu Joseph of Chathanadu near North Paravur said he had lost substantial quantity of fingerlings and fish stock after the heavy rain turned waters muddy.

Besides, flooding of ponds saw fish stock escape into the open despite the existence of enclosures.

An immediate assessment was that the group of farmers under Mr. Shibu, who was engaged in farming pearlspots, cobia, and trevally, had lost stocks worth around ₹75,000.

Praseela, part of a women farmers’ group at Moothakunnam near North Paravur, said their mainstay was mussels. Mussel farming had yielded good results, but the heavy rain resulted in loss of stocks.

They had also been engaged in farming pearlspots, which are sold according to seasonal demand. However, the flooding of waterbodies saw stocks escape into the wild, she added.

P.K. Jibi, a fish farmer from Puthenvelikkara, said the torrential showers had resulted in the muddying of waters, as a result of which hundreds of fingerlings perished.

However, he added that farmers had taken precaution this time, and that the losses could be contained substantially.