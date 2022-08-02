Flood control measures to be intensified in Kochi

‘Delay in completing Mullassery canal restoration work caused flooding’

The civic administration will once again remove silt accumulated in drains around the Kerala High Court and MG Road areas considering flooding in the past few days.

The Kochi Corporation has decided to earmark ₹5.30 lakh for work to be done on PWD Road and Salim Ali Road. Blocks in manholes will be cleared and new manholes created to ensure free flow of water. The decision was taken after a review meeting convened by Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The civic body has asked its officials to prepare an estimate for revamping flood control measures as suggested by a consulting firm earlier. Steps to resume Mullassery canal restoration work will also be taken shortly, said a communication from the Mayor.

The meeting felt that the delay in taking forward the Mullassery canal restoration work had resulted in flooding in MG Road, Ernakulam South, Karikkamuri, KSRTC bus stand and Kammattipadam areas.

It was decided to use water pumps in the possession of the Fire and Rescue Services department to drain out water from the eastern end of Mullassery canal to the backwaters. There were no major issues of flooding in the Thevara reach of Perandoor canal. The situation was better on the Ravipuram-Thevara stretch too, where the accumulated slurry was removed using machinery provided by Cochin International Airport Limited, the meeting noted.

A technical team jointly led by the Deputy Collector and the Additional Secretary of the Kochi Corporation was constituted to ensure coordination among officials in flood control efforts. Engineers from the civic body are also part of the technical team.

Meanwhile, a joint team comprising Mr. Anilkumar, T.J. Vinod, MLA, and District Collector Renu Raj visited the flood-hit areas.

The officials of the Kochi Corporation, Irrigation department, Public Works department, Fire and Rescue Services, police, Kerala State Electricity Board, and Cochin Smart Mission limited were also in the team.