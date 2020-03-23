Kochi

Flights suspended till March 28

All international flights from the Nedumbassery airport have been suspended till March 28 in view of COVID-19 spread.

The last to take off before suspension of international operations on Sunday was the Emirates flight to Dubai, which left at 9.20 a.m., said a communication from the airport authority.

The last flight to land at the airport before suspension of international operations was also an Emirates flight that arrived here from Dubai.

Passengers were taken home in specially arranged ambulances.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 23, 2020 1:33:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/flights-suspended-till-march-28/article31138260.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY