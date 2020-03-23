Flights suspended till March 28

All international flights from the Nedumbassery airport have been suspended till March 28 in view of COVID-19 spread.

The last to take off before suspension of international operations on Sunday was the Emirates flight to Dubai, which left at 9.20 a.m., said a communication from the airport authority.

The last flight to land at the airport before suspension of international operations was also an Emirates flight that arrived here from Dubai.

Passengers were taken home in specially arranged ambulances.