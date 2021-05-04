Fleeing Youth electrocuted

KOCHI

04 May 2021 00:03 IST

A youth who was reportedly escaping arrest by personnel of the anti-narcotics special squad of the police, was electrocuted after he allegedly jumped off a building and fell atop electricity lines on the road leading to the KSRTC bus stand in the city on Monday evening.

The body of Ottapalam native Renjith, who was entrapped in the power lines, was brought down by personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services. The police had reportedly nabbed him and another person with 4 kg of ganja.

