ADVERTISEMENT

Flat owners asked to provide data for agricultural census 

May 02, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

District collector N.S.K. Umesh has said that residential flat owners must furnish information required for the completion of the 11th agricultural census, which is under way across the country.

A communication from the district administration here said that agricultural census was conducted in the country every five years. The census is required for planning the comprehensive development of the agricultural sector and for policy formation in social and economic segments.

Investigators under the supervision of trained enumerators collect data with 2021-22 as the base agricultural year. The census is conducted in three phases. The data is used solely for the purpose of planning for development, said the communication. It is not shared with anyone. The investigators will visit residential flats in the coming days to collect data on land held by residents in these flats. For details, contact 8547696128.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US