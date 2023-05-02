HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Flat owners asked to provide data for agricultural census 

May 02, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

District collector N.S.K. Umesh has said that residential flat owners must furnish information required for the completion of the 11th agricultural census, which is under way across the country.

A communication from the district administration here said that agricultural census was conducted in the country every five years. The census is required for planning the comprehensive development of the agricultural sector and for policy formation in social and economic segments.

Investigators under the supervision of trained enumerators collect data with 2021-22 as the base agricultural year. The census is conducted in three phases. The data is used solely for the purpose of planning for development, said the communication. It is not shared with anyone. The investigators will visit residential flats in the coming days to collect data on land held by residents in these flats. For details, contact 8547696128.

Related Topics

development / population and census

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.