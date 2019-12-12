Flat demolition: Maradu council rejects bid for debris removal

The Maradu municipal council on Wednesday rejected the bid that was awarded to a company for the removal of debris from the site of the four apartments that are being demolished.

The councillors protested against what they termed as the decision of the authorities to award the contract and later seek ratification from the council. If the approval of the council was required for conforming the decision, the proposal should have been brought to the council before it was awarded, said councillors at the meeting.

Some civic representatives were also critical of the process through which the bid was awarded to a private firm. They demanded that the contract be scrapped and fresh bids invited. They also said that their dissenting note on the decision should be recorded at the day-long meeting.

M. Arif Muhammad Khan, Secretary of the municipal council, demanded that the dissent note be given to him in writing for sending it to the State government.

He informed the council that the decision to award the contract was taken through a transparent process, and one firm was picked up by the technical committee constituted by the State government to oversee the demolition of the apartments and allied tasks.

The contract was awarded to the company that offered the maximum amount to the local body.

The Expression of Interest for the job was invited, bids were examined and the final call was taken after evaluating the financial bid, he said. He also assured the council that its views would be communicated to the State government.

Though the council had rejected the bid, it would not hinder the collection and removal of debris from the sites, he said.

A special meeting of the council would be convened to discuss the issues faced by local residents because of the demolition of the apartments, said Chairperson T.H. Nadeera.