Flat demolition halted after house develops cracks

Cracks found on a house near Alfa Serene apartments in Maradu on Friday.

Fort Kochi Sub Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, who is in charge of overseeing the demolition of Maradu flats, on Friday ordered stoppage of demolition of a swimming pool at Alfa Serene apartments after cracks developed in a nearby house of one Hari Sai.

A two-storey structure near the swimming pool was being demolished when a part of the building caved in with a thud. Mr. Singh visited the site after municipal chairperson T.H. Nadeera along with two councillors and a few people living near the apartments met and apprised him of the situation.

Mr. Singh also asked the municipal engineer to make a video of the present situation at the site. The pillar supporting the stairs in the neighbouring house, which is separated by just a couple of metres from the demolition site, developed cracks.

People in the house also experienced tremors. Similar was the experience of those in two other neighbouring houses, said Ms. Nadeera.

She added Mr. Singh had been requested to station an expert official at the demolition sites.

