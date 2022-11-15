Five tonnes of e-waste sent for recycling from govt. institutions in Ernakulam

November 15, 2022 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - KOCHI

Around five tonnes of e-waste generated in various civic bodies and government institutions in Ernakulam district have been cleared for recycling as part of a drive by the government’s Clean Kerala Company in association with the Suchitwa Mission and the district administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The drive was initiated after a gap induced mainly by the pandemic. Waste materials included discarded laptops, desktops, hard disks, and printers. The Family Health Centre at Ayyampuzha contributed the maximum quantity of waste (370 kg). It included refrigerators and electronic items.

Officials of Clean Kerala Company said local bodies and other government institutions would be paid ₹10 per kg of waste given to the company. It would be deposited in the official account of institutions as per an order issued by the government, they added.

Trending

Among the local bodies, Karumaloor grama panchayat had the highest quantity of e-waste (257 kg) followed by Kalady grama panchayat (235 kg). Chittatukara grama panchayat generated 218 kg of waste followed by Arakuzha grama panchayat (195 kg) and Pallipuram grama panchayat (164 kg). The State Audit department had a share of 283 kg of waste, while the office of the Indian System of Medicine, Ernakulam, generated around 250 kg of refuse.

Among the offices at the collectorate at Kakkanad, the Poverty Alleviation Unit generated waste to the tune of 157 kg, while the District Development Office for Scheduled Castes had a share of around 90 kg.

ADVERTISEMENT