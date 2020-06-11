Five test positive in Ernakulam district

Four persons in the district tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 besides one Kozhikode native on Wednesday. All five have been admitted to Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Ernakulam.

One of them had reached here by train on June 2. The 32-year-old Puthenvelikkara native was under home quarantine when he developed symptoms.

The second case was that of a 39-year-old from Muvattupuzha, who had reached here on June 8 from Quatar.

The third case is that of a 16-year-old from Kadavanthra who reached here on June 8 by train. And the fourth patient is a 40-year-old Karumalloor native who was under institutional quarantine. He came from Doha on June 5.

The Kozhikode native had reached here on the Dubai-Kochi flight on June 2 and was under hospital observation in Muvattupuzha.

Two cured

Two patients got cured of the disease and were discharged from the MCH on Wednesday.

11,619 in quarantine

Of the total 11,619 people in quarantine in the district, 10,283 are at home, 538 are in COVID care centres and 798 are at paid centres.

Eight persons were placed under hospital observation on Wednesday, while 11 persons under observation in various hospitals were discharged.

There are 58 COVID-19 positive patients in the district, of whom 54 are at the Medical College Hospital and four at INHS Sanjeevani.