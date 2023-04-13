HamberMenu
Five-star Taj Cial to be commissioned next year

April 13, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Taj Group will invest ₹100 crore to set up a five-star hotel, Taj Cial, at the Cochin International Airport.

The facility is expected to be commissioned by the middle of 2024. Indian Hotel Company Limited won the contract to run the facility, said a communication from the airport here on Thursday.

The five-star hotel near the airport terminals will have 112 rooms. Its civil works are nearing completion. What remains to be done is adding facilities to the Taj brand specifications for which ₹100 crore will be invested by IHCL.

