Five SFI activists suspended following clash at Cusat

June 20, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Five Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) were suspended on Tuesday after they allegedly attacked Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) workers at the office of the Principal of the School of Engineering.

The results of two other SFI activists, who had completed their course, will be withheld pending inquiry for their alleged involvement in the incident. The KSU activists were waiting at the office as part of an inquiry into the alleged clash between the two warring factions on the campus during the arts fest in May. The Principal had asked them to turn up for recording their statements.

The SFI activists reportedly barged into the office and attacked KSU workers. The Principal was allegedly heckled by them. A staff member at the Principal’s office sustained injuries in the incident.

The KSU claimed that six of their members had been injured in the attack. They were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam. The police have registered cases against six activists in connection with the incident and seized three bikes. The accused are absconding, according to the Kalamassery police.

