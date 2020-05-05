Kochi

Five PWD officials suspended in Thrissur

The government has suspended five officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), including a superintending engineer, besides initiating action against 23 others for flaws in executing work in the offices of PWD Roads section in Thrissur district during 2015-2017.

Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran said the five officials had been suspended based on a report of the Finance Inspection Wing. Fake contract agreements, tampering of stamp paper documents, sanctioning of funds without executing work, misuse of bitumen, and failure to collect security deposit and performance guarantee money have been reported.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 5, 2020 7:59:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/five-pwd-officials-suspendedin-thrissur/article31507039.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY