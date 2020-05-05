Five PWD officials suspended in Thrissur

The government has suspended five officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), including a superintending engineer, besides initiating action against 23 others for flaws in executing work in the offices of PWD Roads section in Thrissur district during 2015-2017.

Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran said the five officials had been suspended based on a report of the Finance Inspection Wing. Fake contract agreements, tampering of stamp paper documents, sanctioning of funds without executing work, misuse of bitumen, and failure to collect security deposit and performance guarantee money have been reported.