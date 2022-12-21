Five persons arrested with 68 grams of MDMA in Kochi

December 21, 2022 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - KOCHI

Five persons were arrested with nearly 68 grams of MDMA in three separate cases by the Kochi City and Ernakulam Rural police on Wednesday.

The Ernakulam Town South police arrested three men from a lodge in the city and seized 52 grams of MDMA from them. The arrested are Hashir, 25, of Kozhikode, Nithin Antony, 33, of Vytilla, and Jithin, 29, of Vypeen. They were arrested following a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Kochi City) C.H. Nagaraju.

In another incident, the Edathala police arrested a youth with 15.15 grams of MDMA. The arrested is Tibin, 30, of Keezhmad in Aluva. The drug was found concealed in three small satchels in a secret chamber in his car. The police said it was smuggled in eyeing the festive season demand. A team led by Narcotics Cell DySP P.P. Shams made the arrest based on a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar.

The Eloor police arrested Felixe Justine, 26, of Binanipuram with 0.770 grams of MDMA. He was found with the drug in a satchel at Pathalam.