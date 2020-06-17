Five new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

Kochi

17 June 2020 21:14 IST

Five more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam district on Wednesday. Of these, two came from abroad and two from other States. One person got infected through contact.

They include a 32-year-old Telangana native who reached here from Muscat on June 4, a 23-year-old Tamil Nadu native who reached here on June 7 from Qatar, a 34-year-old Vazhakulam native who reached here on June 4 by train from Mumbai, and a 23-year-old Tamil Nadu native who reached here from Delhi on a flight on June 15. A 48-year-old Puthenvelikkara native is the fifth case, who got infected through contact.

There are now 102 persons under treatment for COVID-19 in the district.

Two persons were cured of the disease on Wednesday.

The total number of people in home quarantine is 10,193.