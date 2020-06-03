Five new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

Five more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam district on Wednesday.

Among those who tested positive, one was a 30-year-old resident of Ayyampilly who was in home quarantine after reaching here from Mumbai on May 16 by road. Her throat swab was collected after she showed symptoms of the disease. She was moved to the medical college hospital after the disease was confirmed.

Another person was a 50-year-old Chullikkal resident who reached here on May 27 by a Kuwait-Kochi flight. He was in institutional quarantine and was asymptomatic. As many in the same flight had tested positive, he was also asked to take the test, which turned positive.

A Pallarimangalam resident who reached here on May 28 in a Dubai-Kochi flight is the third case. She was also asymptomatic, but turned positive on test.

The fourth positive case is a resident of Alangad. He had reached here after landing at Karipur airport from Riyad on May 19. Under institutional observation, he too was asymptomatic. He was also asked to take the test as many others in the flight had turned positive.

A health worker is the fifth positive case in the district.

Besides, one person from Thrissur, who had tested positive on June 1, is also being treated at the medical college hospital. With this, the total number of active positive cases in the district has risen to 42.

There are now 9,556 persons in home quarantine and 90 persons under hospital observation in the district.

New COVID-19 hospital

The Adlux Convention Centre at Angamaly will be converted into a hospital in the wake of increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the district, District Collector S. Suhas has said.

The facility will be used to treat patients who are asymptomatic. Such an arrangement would help provide better care to symptomatic patients in the medical college hospital, he said.