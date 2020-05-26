Kochi

Five new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

7,431 persons under observation in district

Five persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Tuesday.

Among them, four are Coast Guard personnel who are under treatment at naval hospital INHS Sanjivani. They are from Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan. They reached here on May 21 and were straight away quarantined.

The fifth person is a 36-year-old from Thuravur, Angamaly, who came from Maharashtra on May 19. He had reached here in a bus with 22 others from other districts. He was in home quarantine. He was tested after he showed symptoms of COVID-19 on May 23 and was shifted to the medical college hospital when the disease was confirmed.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Ernakulam district is now 16.

A 30-year-old woman, who came from Chennai, was discharged on Tuesday after she recovered from the disease.

There are now 7,431 persons under observation in the district. Of them, 156 persons are in ‘high risk’ category.

