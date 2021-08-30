Five more catamaran ferries in Kochi by early 2022

KOCHI

30 August 2021 22:07 IST

SWTD bid to replace existing fleet of single-hull ferries operating from Ernakulam boat jetty

The State Water Transport Department (SWTD) would introduce five more catamaran-type vessels by early 2022, as part of its endeavour to replace the existing fleet of single-hull steel ferries that operate from the Ernakulam boat jetty, said agency Director Shaji V. Nair.

Two catamaran ferries, each capable of seating 100 passengers, were launched earlier this year. “Five more will follow suit, as part of the endeavour to ensure safe commuting, in the wake of the Fort Kochi boat accident that claimed the lives of 11 people in 2015,” he said.

As per schedule, a catamaran ferry is expected to roll out from the yard at Aroor, where they are being built, every 50 days. The third such vessel, the electrical and plumbing works of which are underway, is getting ready for launch. Built as per Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) standards, each such ferry could carry upto 200 people, added Mr. Nair.

Meanwhile, the West Kochi Passengers’ Association has expressed dismay at the SWTD ferries not calling at the Mattancherry boat jetty. “It is over five years since they stopped services to Mattancherry. Thus, commuters, including tourists and those who visit Baazar Road, have to walk all the way from Customs Jetty located in Fort Kochi. The inadequate number of bus services has worsened the situation,” said M.M. Ayoob, a member of the association.

Responding to the inordinate delay, Mr. Nair said the Major Irrigation Department was learnt to have awarded the tender to increase the depth of the Mattancherry boat jetty. Ferries would call at the jetty once it was deepened, he added.