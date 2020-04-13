Kochi

Five hurt as van runs into group awaiting food packets

Five persons were injured, one of them seriously, when a mini van laden with drinking water cans ran into a group of people near the Town Hall here on Monday noon.

The people had assembled there to collect food packets being distributed near the North Overbridge. The mishap occurred reportedly when the driver of the mini van, coming down the overbridge, tried to avoid hitting a motorcyclist. The vehicle came to a halt after crashing into a nearby tree. One person suffered serious injuries after getting trapped between the vehicle and the tree.

Most of the injured were homeless persons and migrant labourers, said the police. The van driver has also been admitted to the hospital with injuries.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 13, 2020 9:41:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/five-hurt-as-van-runs-into-group-awaiting-food-packets/article31333551.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY