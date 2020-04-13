Five hurt as van runs into group awaiting food packets

Five persons were injured, one of them seriously, when a mini van laden with drinking water cans ran into a group of people near the Town Hall here on Monday noon.

The people had assembled there to collect food packets being distributed near the North Overbridge. The mishap occurred reportedly when the driver of the mini van, coming down the overbridge, tried to avoid hitting a motorcyclist. The vehicle came to a halt after crashing into a nearby tree. One person suffered serious injuries after getting trapped between the vehicle and the tree.

Most of the injured were homeless persons and migrant labourers, said the police. The van driver has also been admitted to the hospital with injuries.