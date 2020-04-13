Five hurt as van runs into group awaiting food packets

Five persons were injured, one of them seriously, when a mini van laden with drinking water cans ran into a group of people near the Town Hall here on Monday noon.
The people had assembled there to collect food packets being distributed near the North Overbridge. The mishap occurred reportedly when the driver of the mini van, coming down the overbridge, tried to avoid hitting a motorcyclist. The vehicle came to a halt after crashing into a nearby tree. One person suffered serious injuries after getting trapped between the vehicle and the tree.
Most of the injured were homeless persons and migrant labourers, said the police. The van driver has also been admitted to the hospital with injuries.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.