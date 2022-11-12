Five high-end tourist vessels ready for launch in Kochi backwaters

KSINC, SWTD going all out to grab the attention of cruise-loving tourists

John L. Paul KOCHI
November 12, 2022 22:25 IST

Tourist vessels of the KSINC at its boat terminal at Marine Drive in Kochi. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Competition to grab the attention of cruise-loving tourists is getting intense in the Kochi backwaters, what with the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) and the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) gearing up to launch three high-end, sea-going tourist vessels in the November-January tourist season.

A couple of private players too have readied their premium vessels for launch in sync with the increasing demand for backwater and sea cruises in what is being seen as a gamechanger in the sector.

Buoyed by the demand for its See Kuttanad tour packages, the SWTD will launch a similar package in the Kochi backwaters this year. “Indra, our solar-powered cruise vessel, will be launched in December. Its tariff will be very competitive and it will have a dedicated food counter,” said SWTD Director Shaji V. Nair.

According to the tentative plan, the catamaran vessel is expected to operate in the Marine Drive-West Kochi circular corridor, while going up to the sea mouth. It might also operate on hitherto little-tried-out routes north of Kochi, it is learnt.

The KSINC, whose Sagara Rani sister vessels became a hit in the backwaters over a decade ago, is expected to launch its sea-going solar-hybrid vessel Suryamshu within a month. “The air-conditioned vessel having two decks will be able to accommodate 60 guests in its conference hall and 40 in the upper deck at any given time. A variety entertainments and food will be provided,” said R. Girija, managing director of the agency.

Yet another vessel of the firm Michelle will operate in the Marine Drive-Kadamakudy corridor while calling at other isles en route where lunch and other activities will be arranged. It will also operate in the West Kochi corridor.

The luxury tourist boats from the stable of private operators that are ready for launch this season in the Kochi backwaters include Classic Imperial from the stable of Neo Classic Cruises and Tours, and Minar owned by Minar Cruise Cochin, each of which can carry 150 guests.

