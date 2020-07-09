Five held on charge of stealing railway property

The Railway Protection Force has arrested five persons on the charge of stealing railway property worth ₹2 lakh.
The arrested were identified as Razak, 48, of Thammanam; Dhanesh, 46, of North Paravur; Nazar K.K., 48, of Thammanam; Salam T.K., 33, of Thammanam; and Jamal, 42, of Thammanam. Another accused Hassanaar, 40, of Thammanam, is absconding.
The first four accused allegedly stole railway CST-9 plates used for fixing the railway track from the railway yard at Kathrikadavu and the fifth and the sixth accused who run a scrap shop near Kalamassery allegedly sold them.
The RPF also seized a vehicle used for transporting the stolen railway material and ₹1.98 lakh from the scrap shop in proceeds from the sale of the stolen materials.
All the five accused were produced in the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Ernakulam, and remanded on Wednesday.
A special squad under the supervision of T.S. Gopakumar, Assistant Commissioner, RPF, Ernakulam, made the arrest.
