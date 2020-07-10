Five held in railway equipment theft case

The RPF has arrested five persons on the charge of stealing equipment worth ₹2 lakh from the Railway yard at Katrikadavau here.

They are Razak, Nazar K.K. Salam T.K., Jamal - all from Thammanam and Dhanesh from N.Paravur. The equipments were sold at a scrap shop in Kalamassery. A cargo autorickshaw which was used to transport the stolen goods too was seized. They have been remanded in judicial custody.

Another person wanted in connection with the case, Hassainar, is absconding. He had earlier been arrested for stealing railway signalling cables in 2019 and was out on bail.