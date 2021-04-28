Kochi

Five held for stealing tipper lorry

The Cheranalloor police on Wednesday arrested a five-member gang allegedly involved in the theft of a tipper lorry parked near the Cheranalloor signal junction.

The arrested men were identified as Muhammed Bilal, 25, of Edapally, Reji, 19, and Rishad, 20, of Aluva, Praveen Kumar, 39, of Vazhakkala, and Manu, 29, of Kalamassery.

The tipper lorry was stolen in the early morning hours of April 20. The police said that the theft was plotted by Manu after Rishad, an alleged member of the sand mafia, demanded a lorry without documents. Subsequently, it was stolen and handed over to Rishad.

A probe based on CCTV footage help to recover the lorry painted in a different colour from near Aluva.

A team led by Cheranalloor Inspector Vijayaraghavan P.K., sub inspector K.M. Santhoshmon, assistant sub inspectors Vijayakumar and Shibu George made the arrest.

