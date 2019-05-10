Five ‘green islets’ for Ernakulam

Ernakulam will have five ‘green islets’ under select local bodies soon.

The Haritha Keralam Mission has plans to integrate the green project in the panchayats and municipalities with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). The idea is to involve women workers in the maintenance of these green spaces on a regular basis.

The local bodies have been asked to identify vacant lands under its jurisdiction to carry out the project. Planting of saplings and seeds will be undertaken in association with the local bodies in lands shortlisted for the project.

Vegetable production will also be undertaken in such barren lands as part of the initiative. The Local Self-Government Department hopes that it will help in the ongoing efforts of the government to attain self-sufficiency in vegetable production.

Kudumbashree members and women workers involved in the minimum job guarantee scheme will also be encouraged to popularise kitchen gardens in the district. The department will also promote methods like drip and wick irrigation in areas facing water scarcity.

The official launch of the Pachcha Thuruthu project of the Haritha Keralam Mission will be held on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5.