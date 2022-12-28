Five girls repatriated to Jharkhand

December 28, 2022 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - KOCHI

Five girls who were rescued in Ernakulam were repatriated to their home State of Jharkhand under the aegis of the district child protection unit.

They were rescued from railway stations by the Railway Childline and sheltered at the Kakkanad Government Girl’s Home. They were later taken back to Jharkhand after their parents failed to turn up. The Ernakulam Child Welfare Committee, Railway Childline, Special Juvenile Police, and the Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development helped repatriate the girls.

They were handed over to their parents in the presence of the Ranchi District Child Welfare Committee officials.

